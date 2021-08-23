Bhopal: Digvijay should lead people raising pro-Pak slogans there: Mishra

Bhopal: Home minister Narottam Mishra on Monday came down heavily on people raising pro-Pakistan slogans and advised them to go to Pakistan. In the same breath, he added, “Digvijaya Singh should lead them.”

He was reacting to Ujjain incident and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh’s statement in this regard.

Several people were arrested in Ujjain by police for allegedly raising ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan a couple of days back. On Sunday, Digvijaya tweeted, “Cases were lodged against many people with ‘Qazi Saheb zindabad’ being described as ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ based on fake news. Police should have inquired about the truth before taking action. If arrest has been made then cases should be withdrawn.”

“Digvijaya Singh ji has stood by such elements for the sake of appeasement. Have you ever heard of ‘Qazi Saheb zindabad’ in any part of world, leave alone India? But Digvijaya Singh heard this. He has got excellent hearing capabilities”, said Mishra. The minister added, “There is a rhythm of ‘Taan’ if one speaks of Hindustan and Pakistan but how come there could be ‘remix’ between ‘Qazi Saheb zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan zindabad’? But this could be heard of only by Digvijaya Singh.” The home minister said, “I will request Singh to lead elements raising Pakistan zindabad slogan to Pakistan. If he needs any assistance from me I am willing.”

On Indore incident, he said, “The home department’s report is that the accused to sell bangles. He was in that particular ward to sell bangles. He gave a Hindu name for himself despite belonging to another community. He had two Aadhaar cards too.” He said, “During Shravan month Hindu daughters and daughters-in-law wear bangles. The dispute arose there. Later, action was taken (by police) against both the sides.”

