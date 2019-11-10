Bhopal: Digvijay asks when demolition perpetrators will be punished

BHOPAL: Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh’s tweet has created flutter among BJP leaders. Commenting on the Ayodhya verdict, Singh tweeted when demolition perpetrators will be punished.

Digvijay Singh raised questions through his tweets. In his first tweet, Singh said everybody welcomed decision on Ram Janmbhoomi. Congress always stressed that case should be decided according to rules in the court of law. Destruction and violence will benefit none.

In his second tweet, Digvijay said that the Supreme Court has recognized the demolition of Babri mosque as illegal. Will the guilty be punished? It has been 27 years.

Digvijay was soon joined by minister for cooperatives Govind Singh who too demanded punishment for the perpetrators. ‘Digvijay Singh has talked about principles of law. I too demand punishment for the culprits. That was a criminal act and that too should be punished as per law of the land,’ said Singh.

BJP MLA Vishwas Sarang, reacting on Digvijay’s tweet said that some people encourage divisive politics. Supreme Court has solved a controversy that was hundreds of years old. ‘All sections of society have welcomed the decision. I would advise Singh to stop his political drama,’ added Sarang.