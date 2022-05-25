Madhya Pradesh: Deputy postmaster siphons off Rs 1 crore of depositors, loses all in IPL betting

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Deputy postmaster posted in Bina in Sagar district siphoned off Rs 1 crore from depositors’ accounts only to lose all in IPL betting, police said on Wednesday. The Government Railway Police have arrested deputy postmaster Vishal Ahirwar in this connection .

The deputy postmaster posted at sub post office of Khurai-Khimlasha presently works in Bina in Sagar district. The government railway police have registered the case as the post office is situated on railway land.

The police station incharge Ajay Singh told media that they had received several complaints from the depositors, in which it was claimed that their money had been taken out by the deputy postmaster Vishal Ahirwar. The police have registered the case under Sections 420 (cheating) and 408 IPC (criminal breach of trust) of IPC. More sections would following the investigation, he added.

Singh added that the accused was questioned, he accepted that he had taken out money to invest in IPL betting but lost it. Meanwhile, depositors are running pillar to post to file their complaints with Khimlasha and Bina police.

Depositor Parmanand Sahu said, “I lost my entire savings and Khimlasha police are not registering the case. They said that have complained to GRP, Bina”.

One Varsha Bathri lost her husband in corona pandemic, when the family was cleaning their house, they found passbook and fixed deposit (FD) paper of Rs 9 lakh. The family reached the post office to draw money. The cashier informed the family that the amount has been withdrawn.

The family was shocked but soon the family came to know that they were cheated. Many depositors who visited post office for their moneywere told that their money had been withdrawn.

