Mira-Bhayandar: Two Held for IPL Betting by Navghar police

As the fifteenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) enters the play-off stage, the betting business seems to be at full throttle in the twin-city. The crime detection unit attached to the Navghar police station apprehended two people for their involvement in an online cricket betting racket in Bhayandar.

In response to a specific tip-off, a team led by API- Yogesh Kale under the instructions of Senior Police Inspector-Milind Desai swooped down on a shop located in the Navghar Road area of Bhayandar (east). According to the police the duo identified as- Sanjay Jain and Vinod Saroj were caught red handed while accepting and placing bets on a T-20 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and SunRisers Hyderabad.

The accused were found to be using the platform of an online betting application which were found to be installed in their smartphones. The police are scanning the mobile phones to ascertain the name of people who were placing bets in the match. Meanwhile a case under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Gambling Act and Indian Telegraph Act has been registered against the duo who are said to be small time bookies who were acting on the behest of their masters. Further investigations were underway.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 07:04 PM IST