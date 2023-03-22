Bhopal: Department-wise budget passed sans discussion, House adjourned sine die

Congress MLAs Vijaylaxmi Sadho, Bala Bachchan and others protest in Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The budget was passed in the House on Tuesday without discussion.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narottam Mishra said as only one day of the session was left the department-wise budget should be given a guillotine closure.

According to the Guillotine Closure, when the undiscussed clauses of a bill or a resolution are also put to vote along with the discussed ones due to want of time, as the time allotted for discussion is over.

Afterwards, Finance Minister Jagdish Devda made a proposal for approving the budget of all the departments, which was passed with full majority.

Nevertheless, Leader of Opposition Govind Singh opposed the approval of the department-wise budget without discussion. Consequently, Singh walked out of the House.

When the session of the House was over, he told media persons that the government was shying away from discussing various issues related to the budget.

This is the reason that the government approved the budget without discussion, he said, adding that the opposition is united against the government’s autocratic attitude.

Along with the budget, four other bills were passed without discussion. When the proceedings of the House were over, Mishra said someone else was controlling the Leader of Opposition, and this was the reason that the Congress was divided into various factions.