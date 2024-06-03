Bhopal: Department Of Higher Education Readies 61 Out Of 78 Syllabi Of UG Fourth-Year

Representative Image | Pixabay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): For the first time, Under Graduate (UG) fourth-year syllabi prepared under National Education Policy 2020 which vouches to promote 'Bharatiya Gyan Parampara' (Ancient Indian Knowledge system) will be introduced in Madhya Pradesh.

The state department of higher education is busy preparing the syllabus of fourth-year. The syllabus of first, second and third years on the lines of NEP 2020 has already been prepared.

The sources in the department said that out of 78 listed syllabuses meant for the fourth-year, 61 have been prepared and got the necessary approval from the Raj Bhawan. The remaining would be prepared shortly. After this, all syllabuses will be uploaded on the website.

A professor associated with the work preparing the syllabus for the fourth-year said that focus has been given to the ancient Indian knowledge system.

For instance, special attention is being given to include statistics, historians, local scientists, and heritages in the syllabus.

The uniqueness of the fourth-year syllabus is that students with a 7.5 CGPA can do research along with Honours. This will be introduced in universities that have research centers for the required subjects. The fourth-year syllabus will include Honours and Honours with Research.

Besides, specialization will be encouraged to go for research.

In honours subject, students will have to undergo one year internship. It is also learnt that research methodology has already been taught to students in graduation courses.

Notably, after the introduction of the National Education Policy 2020, the courses are getting a makeover from the fresh end.

Looking into the importance being given to Bharatiya Gyan Parampra, in the first-year math syllabus the students are being taught evolution of the Indian math system along with the biography of Astrologer Varamihira and mathematician Arya Bhatt. Varamihira lived in Ujjain and modern scholars date him to the 6th†century CE.

Similarly, Astrology has been included in BA second year syllabus under Arts faculty. It imparts knowledge about Veda and Vedangs, division of Indian Astrology period, introduction of Bhaskaracharya, Makrand, Neelkant and other related studies.