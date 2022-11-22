Bhopal: DEO changes school timing due to Kalash Yatra

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Whether Kalash Yatra of any religious programme can lead to closure of schools before the fixed time? This is actually going to happen in Ashok Nagar as district education officer (DEO) Neeraj Kumar Shukla has changed the school timing of all schools of the city, citing Kalash Yatra to be taken out in city on November 23.

In the order, the DEO said Kalash Yatra will be taken out at 12 noon and it will pass through various important routes of the city. Owing to this, there is a possibility of huge rush.

He directed principals of all schools to conduct schools from 7.30 am till 11 am. He also instructed sternly that it should be ensured that students leave by 11 am so that they do not face any kind of inconvenience due to the crowd.

It is learnt that Bagheshwar Dham priest Pandit Dheerendra Shastri is going to give religious sermons in Ashok Nagar from November 23.