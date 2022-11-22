Bhopal: Two-day NAAC workshop begins at MP Bhoj Open University

Representative Pic |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Barkatullah University Vice-Chancellor Professor Suresh Kumar inaugurated the two-day National Accreditation and Assessment Council (NAAC) workshop held at Madhya Pradesh Bhoj Open University on Tuesday.

“Officials should work with affinity at work place as they do it at home,” he said in his address.

Presiding over the function, Madhya Pradesh Private University Regulatory Commission Chairman Dr Bharat Sharan Singh said that net enrolment ratio of Madhya Padesh Higher Education was increasing.

Vice-Chancellor of Madhya Pradesh Bhoj (Open) University Dr Sanjay Tiwari said Madhya Pradesh was a pioneering state in implementing the New Education Policy. Bhoj University will request state government to start women distance education scheme.

The NAAC Bengaluru’s assistant advisor Ruchi Tripathi and Dr AV Prasad shared information about the aims of NAAC. Dr Prasad said quality in education was akin to investment.

