Indore: NAAC withdraws extension of accreditation to colleges

Indore: NAAC withdraws extension of accreditation to colleges



Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, November 19, 2022, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), an autonomous body of the University Grants Commission (UGC), has withdrawn the extension of the validity period of accreditation granted to higher education institutions (HEIs) due to Covid-19 crisis.

The NAAC had granted an extension to the validity period of accreditation given to universities and colleges as its peer team could not visit campuses of educational institutions when coronavirus infection cases were playing havoc in the country.

Since the peer team’s inspection is a mandatory component of the accreditation process that could not be done due to Covid-19, the NAAC had extended validity of accreditation granted to the (HELs) till further order. 

Now, that the Covid-19 crisis is over, NAAC has withdrawn the extension granted to the colleges.

The extension of the validity period of accreditation of NAAC stands withdrawn on September 30.

“Further, the validity period of accreditation of HEIs for whom extension was permitted based on the NAAC notification dated 9th July 2020, have to submit online Institutional Information for Quality Assessment (IIQA) without fail on or before December 31, 2022, failing which the validity of accreditation ceases to be in force,” NAAC director SC Sharma.  

Read Also
Rahul Gandhi receives anonymous threat; letter claims will be bombed as soon as Bharat Jodo Yatra...
article-image

