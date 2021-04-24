Bhopal: Defence Research and Development Organisation to assist in construction of 1000-bed Bina hospital

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) will fully assist the Madhya Pradesh government in the construction of a 1,000-bed temporary hospital at Bina amid surging COVID-19 cases, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday.

"Today had a discussion with Union Minister of Defence Rajnath Singh over a phone. DRDO will fully assist the Madhya Pradesh government in the construction of a 1,000-bed temporary hospital at Bina. The supply of oxygen for this hospital has been ensured by the Bina Refinery," Madhya Pradesh CM tweeted in Hindi.

He further said that now oxygen will be supplied to Madhya Pradesh from Gwalior-Ranchi and Bhopal-Ranchi air routes. "With this, after the Indore-Jamnagar Oxygen air route, oxygen now will be supplied to Madhya Pradesh from Gwalior-Ranchi and Bhopal-Ranchi air routes. Empty oxygen cylinders will be transported in @IAF_MCC plane to Ranchi from Bhopal Gwalior and the filled tankers will return by road," he said.