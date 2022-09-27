Bhopal: Dedicating Mahakal Complex is people’s event, says chief minister

Chief minister Shivraj Singh addresses gathering of saints | FP File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the dedication of the Mahakal complex expansion project by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a programme of all the people of the state. People of the state and especially the residents of Ujjain will take over the reins of this event, said Chouhan in a meeting held here at 7 am regarding the preparations for the dedication of Mahakal temple complex.

On the occasion of the dedication, activities will start from October 5, which will be completed with the dedication of Mahakal Project by PM, said the chief minister.Ujjain residents will make “Rangoli” and decoration in every house and shop. Guests coming from outside will experience the “Shivmay” atmosphere filled with enthusiasm, gaiety and devotion as soon as the border of Ujjain starts. Mass feast will be organised by various social organisations. Voluntary organisations will provide their services for the provision of drinking water, parking, lodging and emergency treatment etc for the visitors.

Dance troupes from different regions of the country will give their performances at different places in Ujjain. Commercial Tax and Finance Minister Jagdish Deora, Tourism and Culture Minister Usha Thakur and Higher Education Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav virtually attended the meeting held at the Chief Minister's residence office.