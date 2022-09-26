Ujjain: Review of Gala Event; dedication of Mahakal Corridor is a matter of reverence for us, says CM

Senior administrative officials attend CM's VC with regard to PM's visit, in Ujjain on Sunday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan instructed the authorities that all necessary preparations for the inauguration programme of Mahakal temple expansion project should be finalised before the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ujjain on October 11. The CM received detailed information about the preparations being made regarding the Prime Minister's visit through video conferencing on Sunday.

During the meeting, the CM said that arrangements need to be made at the designated places which are going to be visited by the PM. The arrangements include inviting the general public to participate in the programme and broadcast of the launch programme across the state. Tadvi, Patel, Pujari and other priests of the tribal community who perform religious rituals will also join the inauguration programme. CM gave instructions regarding inviting them. The six-day programme will begin with the Sawari of Lord Mahakal. From October 6 to 11, a roadmap for continuous activities has been set.

CM said that major temples should be decorated in all the districts of the state including Ujjain on the occasion of the inauguration of Mahakal project. He also said that 84 Mahadev temples located in Ujjain city should also be decorated, and prominent representatives of different communities should be invited to the inauguration programme in Ujjain., Saints, Bhajan mandalis and akharas should also be invited for the programme. The common man should be invited by giving the traditional yellow rice. Instructions were given regarding organising the Sant Samman programme before the Prime Minister's inauguration programme and providing information about the launch of Mahakal Project through various Navratri Mandals in the state.

CM directed that the inauguration of Mahakal Corridor is a matter of reverence. Invitation cards will be given to every family in the city. Electronic lighting will be provided in all houses and shops. Special decoration will be done at major intersections and roads. Along with this, Rangoli will also be made at important places. He directed that all the ministers, MPs, MLAs and other public representatives should also post a one-minute video related to ìI am going to participate in the event of Mahakalî on their social media accounts.

The CM said that women from every village of the district would bring a water urn, and that water would be offered at Koti tirtha. Various dance performances will be given by the artists of the culture department. The Chief Minister directed that wide publicity of the programme should be ensured by taking out Prabha Pheris.

†Finance minister and district in-charge Jagdish Deora, ACS, home, Rajesh Rajora, principal secretary, urban development and housing Manish Singh and commissioner public relations Raghavendra Kumar Singh and senior officers were present. Higher education minister Mohan Yadav virtually attended the meeting. Likewise, divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, collector Asheesh Singh, Ujjain Municipal Corporation commissioner Anshul Gupta, Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak, UDA CEO Sandeep Soni and concerned officials were present in the NIC room at Ujjain.