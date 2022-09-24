e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreUjjain: BJP corporator's supporters stage dharna 

Ujjain: BJP corporator's supporters stage dharna 

The corporator of Ward Number 2, Hemant Gehlot had called for the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) gang to catch stray cattle on Friday.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 24, 2022, 01:39 AM IST
article-image
BJP functionaries argue with police officers at Jiwajiganj police station in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Some people threatened BJP corporator Hemant Bhuru Gehlot with a knife regarding the matter of catching stray cattle in Ward Number 2. When the corporator reached the Jiwajiganj police station with a complaint, the policeman committed indecency. In such a situation, his supporters sat on a dharna.

The corporator of Ward Number 2, Hemant Gehlot had called for the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) gang to catch stray cattle on Friday. While the gang was catching the animals, corporator Hemant Gehlot got into a dispute with Lalu Bhati and others. 

The corporator alleged that†Lalu Bhati and others threatened him with a knife. When the corporator reached the Jiwajiganj police station to complain about the matter, a constable abused him. Angered by this, the corporator sat on a dharna in the police station itself.

Read Also
Ujjain: Lecture on 'Economic Progress Route in Post-Independent India' held at Madhya Pradesh...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Two-day workshop for SC-ST entrepreneurs 

Indore: Two-day workshop for SC-ST entrepreneurs 

Online presentation by Indore Municipal Corporation to celebrate Swacchata Pakhwada

Online presentation by Indore Municipal Corporation to celebrate Swacchata Pakhwada

Indore: Woman hangs self following tiff with hubby over mobile

Indore: Woman hangs self following tiff with hubby over mobile

Indore: Rs 2.59 cr hawala money handed over to Income Tax Dept

Indore: Rs 2.59 cr hawala money handed over to Income Tax Dept

Pipalrawan: Beneficiaries gain from Sambal and Pension schemes

Pipalrawan: Beneficiaries gain from Sambal and Pension schemes