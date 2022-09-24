Ujjain: BJP corporator's supporters stage dharna 

BJP functionaries argue with police officers at Jiwajiganj police station in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Some people threatened BJP corporator Hemant Bhuru Gehlot with a knife regarding the matter of catching stray cattle in Ward Number 2. When the corporator reached the Jiwajiganj police station with a complaint, the policeman committed indecency. In such a situation, his supporters sat on a dharna.

The corporator of Ward Number 2, Hemant Gehlot had called for the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) gang to catch stray cattle on Friday. While the gang was catching the animals, corporator Hemant Gehlot got into a dispute with Lalu Bhati and others.

The corporator alleged that†Lalu Bhati and others threatened him with a knife. When the corporator reached the Jiwajiganj police station to complain about the matter, a constable abused him. Angered by this, the corporator sat on a dharna in the police station itself.