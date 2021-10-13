Bhopal: Day three of Shri Ramleela Utsav, Ravan killed, Ram is king

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Ravan Vadh,’ and ‘Shri Ram Rajyabhishek’ - two key episodes of the Ramayana,were staged at the open air auditorium of Ravindra Bhavan on Tuesday evening – the third day of the five-day Shri Ramleela Utsav.

The fest is being organised by the Directorate of Culture. Some other episodes including Sugriva Maitri, Bali Vadh, Setu Bandh, Ravana-Angad dialogue, Lanka Dahan, Kumbhakaran-Meghnath Wadh were also staged.

The third–day’s event began with Shri Ram Aarti. After this the meeting of Rama and Hanuman for the first time, Hanuman befriending Rama and Sugriva and Sugriva being told that his elder brother Bali had conspiratorially acquired his kingdom and left him in trouble, Ramchandra's reply to Sugriva and killing of Bali were also presented.

Rama expedited his search for Sita and using Setu Bandh, Lord Rama, along with the army asked the sea for a way to reach Lanka. Due to the curse of Nal and Neel, the stones didn’t sink in the water and the army reached Lanka through the bridge. After reaching Lanka, Angad was sent to convince Ravana on the advice of Jamwant. In the next scene, Ravana-Angad dialogue, Kumbhakaran-Meghnath Vadh, Ravan Vadh, Lanka Dahan and Shri Ram Rajyabhishek were staged.

Skillful performance of characters, music, set-design heavy costumes, props, etc. were used which attracted the audience who were present in good number.

It was presented by artistes from Leela Mandal Rangrez Kala Sanskar, Ujjain.Sumit Nagar played the role of Ram. Others artists included Nikita Porwal (Sita), Gaurav Pawar (Hanuman), Amit Sharma (Laxman), Kailash Chauhan (Dashrath and Ravan), Shirish Rajpurohit (Bharat), and Prajjwalit Chauhan (Angad).

It is being streamed live on the department’s YouTube channel https://youtu.be/PYvpIFtC0Nk and Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/401914058138455/?sfnsn=wiwspwa

‘Vanvasi Leela-Nishadraj Guhya,’ will be staged on Wednesday. It is written by Yogesh Tripathi and directed by Guru Prasanna Das, from Satna.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 12:21 AM IST