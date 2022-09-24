Bhopal: Data of 65K students uploaded on Salesforce platform

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The technical education department will train the engineering and polytechnic students of Madhya Pradesh as per the requirement of the companies coming for the recruitment, says technical education and skill development minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia. The minister was speaking in a webinar on Saturday. She also launched ‘Elevate-2022’ in the event

Senior Vice President, Salesforce India Sanket Atal said in the event that the data of about 65,000 students has been uploaded by the company on the platform of Salesforce. He said that the Elevate-2022 was conducted by Salesforce to learn how to access direct and indirect jobs.

The technical education department will conduct the campus placement training to strengthen the placement and skilling of students of engineering and polytechnic colleges of the state. In the first year, communication skills will be developed in the students whereas quantitative aptitude, logic reasoning and digital fluency will be held in the second and the third year. In the final year, training in subjects like artificial intelligence, machine learning, cyber security, data analysis, cloud computing, digital marketing will be provided.

All engineering and polytechnic colleges have been asked by the technical education department to prepare training programmes. Principals have been directed to review the performance of the students and prepare a calendar. Instructions have also been given to set up an additional slot of one hour in the time-table for the placement cell and a student placement company.