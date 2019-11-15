Bhopal: Dare Devil Havaldar sets new world record

BHOPAL: Another feather in cap of Dare Devils Team-Corp of Signals, as its Havaldar Sangram Kesari Jena sets new world record in Jabalpur, on Friday.

Continuing with its peerless tradition of shattering old records and setting new world marks, the Dare Devils team and the Corps of Signals of Indian Army successfully created a new world record at the Cobra Ground (2TTR) 1 Signal Training Centre at Jabalpur.

Jena successfully broke the world record for longest distance riding backwards on an 11 feet ladder on a motor cycle. He covered 128 km in 4:29:45 seconds.

Jena, started the world record attempt at 6 am, consequently shattered the 2018 record of completing 68 km in 2 hours and 11 minutes that stood in the name of Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector Avdhesh Singh.

During the world record breaking feat, Jena successfully completed 320 rounds of the Ground while riding backwards the 11 ft ladder on the motor cycle.

According to an official statement, the feat has been accomplished as per stipulations of LIMCA Book of Records, ASIA Book of Records and INDIA Book of Records. It would be proposed to be published in the next editions of respective books.

An overjoyed Jena said, "The record means successful completion of year long efforts of entire team. It's not my individual effort, but entire team's effort, as I was chosen for the attempt ahead of seniors."

Tankha congratulates but not BJP MP: Sharing the picture of the DARE DEVILS team during the record feat, Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha congratulated Havaldar Jena on the record making feat. But the three-time sitting Lok Sabha member from Jabalpur and present state BJP president Rakesh Singh didn’t tweet even once to share the Havaldar’s record making feat.