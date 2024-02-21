Bhopal: 'Dakshina Utkrisht Kendra' To Mentor Tribal Students For IIT And Medical Entrance Exams |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Tribal students from rural areas across the country will prepare for the entrance examination of IIT and Medical under ‘Dakshina Utkrishta Kendra’. It is the country's first centre, located at Eklavya Adarsh Residential School (EMRS), Bawadiya Kalan in the city where two-year residential coaching for tribal students studying in Eklavya Adarsh is being provided free of cost.

Additional commissioner tribal affairs Satyendra Singh said that the country's first such centre EMRS has been set up by the National Tribal Students Education Committee (NEST) under the Union ministry of tribal affairs. It has been started as a pilot project in Bhopal. For this coaching, EMRS across the country are available. Entrance examination was conducted for the students studying. Nearly 6,364 tribal students from 129 districts of 20 states across the country registered for this entrance examination. This entrance examination was conducted at examination centres in 105 districts of 20 states.

A total of 90 tribal students from different parts of the country including Manipur, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh have been selected for class 11. And the class for the batch has started.

The student is studying in EMRS and CBSE in Bhopal itself. While continuing his regular studies as per the curriculum, they are receiving coaching in additional classes at the centre. In this, 50% seats have been reserved for all the tribal students of Madhya Pradesh.

He said that students of this batch will receive second year coaching while studying in class 12th from the next year. At the same time, a second batch of 90 students studying in class 11th will be started till the entrance examination is conducted again in the next academic year. In this way, every academic year, 90-90 11th and 12th batch of tribal students from across the country will receive free residential coaching at the centre. “Based on its results, plans to establish other such centres across the country will be worked out,” Singh added.