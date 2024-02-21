Bhopal: BU To Take Flight With ₹100 cr Grant Under PM-USHA |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Launching Pradhan Mantri Uchetar Shiksha Abhiyan (PM USHA) scheme in Jammu on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sanctioned Rs 100 crores each to three Universities of Madhya Pradesh. The amount has been provided under multi disciplinary education and research universities head.

Barkatullah University, Vikram University and Jiwaji University recieved Rs 100 crores each. Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BU’s Vice Chancellor Professor SK Jain and others watched the live streaming of PM’s programme at Gyan Vigyan Bhawan of Barkatullah University.

Later Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said that through the medium of sanctioned sum, universities will be able to do innovations and develop their infrastructure. Thanking PM for sanctioning sum for varsities of state, Yadav said Madhya Pradesh will live up to the expectations in the field of higher education. He added that through the gift by PM to Jammu Kashmir, a new era will flourish in the valley.

Notably, during the programme organized in Jammu under PM USHA scheme, PM dedicated and laid foundation stones of 220 projects worth Rs 32000 crores.

Grant to Strengthen Universities

A sum of Rs 20 crore has been sanctioned to Devi Ahilya University, Rani Durgawati University, Avdesh Pratap Singh University, Pandit SN Shukla and Maharaj Chatrashal Bundelkhand University each. Through this sum, administrative building, academic building, research lab, library building, computer lab, hostel, class rooms etc will be built in the universities.