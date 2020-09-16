Bhopal: CyberSmart Portal to create awareness and educate students, parents about cyber safety launched

BHOPAL: A CyberSmart Portal in Madhya Pradesh was launched for students, teachers, parents and volunteers on Wednesday.

The purpose of the portal is to create awareness and educate students and parents about cyber safety behavior through an engaging gamified learning model.

Shamini Murugesh, chief mentor, WCF said “On one hand, we are witnessing rapid growth in the number of children accessing the internet; on the other, we cannot overlook the lack of awareness among them about the risks lurking online."

The portal is currently available in ten languages- English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Urdu and Bengali and soon, it will be available in few more regional languages soon, he says

Each learning journey has a set of 25 question assessments to check learning. The portal exhibits thematic quiz-based modules that offer age-appropriate learning journeys that are based on curriculum advisories and challenges that children commonly encounter in cyberspace. A key feature of the portal is a ‘call for help’ button for children under duress. Its interface covers a bandwidth of 50,000 concurrent users, without capturing any personal data.

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe – Member of Parliament, RajyaSabha, National Vice President, BJP, Chairperson - HRD Parliamentary Committee and President– ICCR in a virtual session. Inder Singh Parmar - State Minister of Education, Madhya Pradesh and O.L. Mandloi - Additional Director - Rajya Shiksha Kendra were the honorary guests.

WNS Cares Foundation (WCF) launched the portal in association with Responsible Netism and supported by NASSCOM. WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS) is a leading Business Process Management (BPM) company. WNS Cares Foundation (WCF) is a group company of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), with a vision to serve the society and create a strong foundation for corporate social responsibility at WNS. Responsible Netism is a non-profit committed to the cause of child online protection since 2012 aspiring to a make India Cyber Safe for children