Bhopal: Cybersecurity workshops for school students, teachers

BHOPAL: School education department has started online cyber workshops for students and teachers as well. The initiative gains significance specially when studies are being held through online classes.

The first workshop in the series was addressed by SP Cyber Security Jitendra Singh on Thursday. Students from class 9-12 and their teachers were part of this programme.

Director, public instructions, KK Dwivedi said that considering rising number of cyber crimes such awareness workshops are very important. Students at this age are very emotional and fall in trap of cyber frauds which may lead to serious consequences.

The cyber security workshops will train the students and teachers on how to safeguard their data and maintain privacy at social media platforms. This also includes bringing awareness among students about various types of cyber crime trends so that they remain alert.

‘Students attend the classes online. Those who are not much aware about cyber security may expose their passwords which can be used by frauds. Their passwords lead to their social media accounts like facebook etc,’ said Dwivedi.

This series of workshop will continue and students across the state will be made aware of the basics of online presence.