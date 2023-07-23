Bhopal: Cyber fraud, Cheats Check Job Seekers’ Profile To Know Whether They Can Be Duped

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Recent cases of cyber frauds on job pretext reported in the city have one thing in common. Crooks follow victims to explore the possible ways in which they can be duped.

According to district cyber crime cell officials, fraudsters first sift through the profiles created by job seekers on job providing websites. The social media handles of some of job seekers are also provided there.

The cyber crooks scan the social media profile of job seekers after which they offer work from home opportunity to them. The fraudsters then approach the job seekers on social media messaging platforms and offer them a job in the domain, preferred by them.

After Covid-19 struck, most job seekers look for work-from-home opportunities. The crooks promise daily income up to Rs 3,000 and send a link to the victim. This helps them to hack job seeker’s data and his bank account details. Thus, job seekers end up losing huge sum of money to cyber fraudsters.

Officials at cyber forensic laboratory said all work-from-home offers originate from China. A detailed probe into them indicates that hosting and domain of the website have roots in China.

Besides, cyber fraudsters prefer social media messaging applications where messages can be deleted from both the sides, leaving no clues for cops. Apart from this, there is no identity proof or phone number required to sign in on those applications. There is no limit on the number of members that can be added in the group. The cheats delete the group later to give cops the slip, officials said.

Two-factor authentication

Assistant commissioner of police (cyber crime) Sujeet Tiwari said two-factor authentication facility should be activated by users on all the social media messaging platforms to prevent hacking substantially. He also suggested to keep social media profiles hidden so that not everyone can acquire personal information, likes, dislikes etc.

