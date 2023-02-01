Bhopal: Curb religious conversions with iron hand, says CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said good relations between collectors and SPs help the administration to work out many problems.

Chouhan made the statement at the two-day collector-commissioner conference on Wednesday when inspectors general of police (IG) and superintendents of police (SP) took part in it.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to deal a severe blow to those who are involved in anti-national activities, to check religious conversions and to maintain law and order.

Chord between the administration and the police should be so fine that any problem can be easily worked out. Besides there should be a team to assess the progress of welfare projects, Chouhan said, adding that it would help the common man.

Cases of religious conversion should be curbed with an iron hand, Chouhan said.

In many places, people are marrying tribal girls to buy land in their name, but such incidents should be stopped, he said.

Cyber crimes have become a major challenge and the police should launch a campaign against fraudsters, Chouhan said, adding that there should be a tight vigil on anti-national activities by strengthening the intelligence system.

PFI activities should be checked, as the organisation is trying to weaken the country, Chouhan further said, adding that action should be taken against usurers, because they exploit the poor.

Indore admin gets pat on the back

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan hailed the Indore administration for organising the Pravasi Bhartiya Sammelan successfully. He also spoke about the G-20 meeting. Chouhan said that the administration should be very careful about their security.

Cops hailed for gunning down Maoists

The Chief Minister congratulated the police for gunning down six Maoists. A joint task force comprising of the officials of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh has been formed to deal with the Maoists. Seven policemen were selected for the President’s medal for gallantry, he said.

Land sharks dealt a severe blow

The Chief Minister said that action had been taken against land sharks across the state and that Bhopal, Tikamgarh, Indore, Ashoknagar and Sagar were among the top five districts where land mafia had been dealt a severe blow.

Cops get appreciation

The Chief Minister appreciated the work of Betul, Alirajpur, Ashoknagar and Agar-Malwa police for curbing crimes against women and children and for recovering missing kids under Operation Muskaan. He directed the officials to run Operation Muskaan again and to continue the ‘Asli Hero Samman’ programme.

