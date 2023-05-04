Bhopal: Culture min proposes to change name of univ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Raja Mansingh Tomar Sangeet Evam Kala Vishwavidyalaya should be named as Maharaja Mansingh Tomar Sangeet Evam Kala Vishwavidyalaya, said culture, and tourism minister Usha Thakur. It will increase the prestige of not only Gwalior but of the entire state, she added.

Thakur was speaking at the fourth meeting of General Council of Raja Mansingh Tomar Sangeet Evam Kala Vishwavidyalaya at Mantralaya in the city on Wednesday. The president of the council is Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Thakur is the vice-chairperson. The council approved the proposal to change name of the university. Thakur asked officials to submit compliance report of decision taken in the council in 2014. She asked them to review old decision by forming a committee.