Bhopal: CRISP & IASOWA ink MoU on mobilising youth for trainings

BHOPAL: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Centre for Research and Industrial Staff Performance (CRISP) and IAS Officers Wives Association (IASOWA) on Saturday. IASOWA will support in mobilisation of candidates for various employment oriented training organized by CRISP.

CRISP is currently organising trainings for unemployed youth under skill development scheme of Mukhya Mantri Kaushal Samvardhan Yojana (MMKSY), Pradhanmantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), National Backward Classes Finance and Development Corporation (NBCFDC) and Rural Electrification Corporation Limited (REC).

The agreement was signed by the IASOWA director Nandini Mohanty and CRISP chief executive officer Mukesh Sharma.

Mrs. Mohanty appreciated CRISP’s work in the area of Skill Development and assured that CRISP and IASOWA will continue to work together in future also.

Dr. Ritu Kesari and Dr. Geeta Narhari from IASOWA and Rajesh Maheshwari, Basant Sutar and Faisal from CRISP were present.