Bhopal Crime: Retired Bank Employee Loses ₹25,000 To Cyber Fraudsters | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A retired bank employee residing in Kolar fell prey to a KYC fraud in January this year and lost Rs 25,000 to the crooks, the police said. The police added that a complainant was lodged a case at cyber crime cell, which transferred the case to Kolar police on Sunday.

Kolar police station house officer (SHO) Ashutosh Upadhayay said complainant Prithiviraj Verma (77) was a former bank employee. He told police that he was at home on January 27, when he received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as a bank employee and told him that he needed to update his Know Your Customer (KYC). Thinking it to be genuine, he gave OTP received on his number to him.

The caller siphoned off Rs 25,000 from his bank account and disconnected the call. When Verma tried contacting him again, he went out of touch. Verma realised that he had been duped and approached by cyber cops. The cyber wing transferred the case to Kolar police on Sunday. Police said they were probing the case.

Bouncer mowed down by speeding car on Link road; Accused at large

A man working as a bouncer at a club in Bhopal was crushed to death by a car on Link road in the city in the early hours of Sunday, the police said. The police said that search is on to trace the accused car driver.

TT Nagar police station house officer (SHO) Sajjan Singh Mukati said the deceased man has been identified as Rohit Sarwar (28). He used to work as a bouncer at a club and at private events. Sarwar had gone to attend a party on Saturday night. In the wee hours of Sunday, around 3:30 am, he was returning home on bike, when a car rushing at a high speed crushed him to death on Link road. The car driver sped away from the spot after the accident. Sarwar was rushed to a hospital by localites. The doctors pronounced him dead on arrival. Sarwar’s kin said that he was set to get married in February next year.

