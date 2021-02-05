Bhopal: COVID 'threat' shoots up sale of brass, copper utensils, biz increases by 20 to 25 per cent over a past few months

BHOPAL: In yet another 'side-effect' of the Covid pandemic, the sale of brass and copper utensils in the city has increased by 20 to 25 per cent over a past few months.

Utensil sellers say the hike is due to the belief that drinking water in copper and brass glasses boosts immunity and improves digestion and bone strength. That has led to an increased demand for brass and copper utensils at the cost of those made of plastic and aluminum.

Ajay Tamrakar of Satyam Steel House, New Market, says that people now prefer copper bottles, Gagars and jugs for storing water. Utensils made of brass used for kneading flour, cooking vegetables and preparing tea are also in demand. "In fact, due to the rise in demand, the price of copper utensils is up by 15%-20 %and of brass by 10%-15%," he said. According to him, the price of brass kadhayi (deep frying pan) now starts from Rs 450 a piece and goes up depending on the weight.

Ashok Tejwani of Darvesh Bartan Bhandar, Malviya Nagar, says the demand for copper and brass vessels have gone up by 20% to 25 % . According to him, the price of copper vessels has hiked by 25 % and of brass by 15%. "Nowadays, people prefer to store water in copper vessels to improve their immunity especially during the pandemic," he says.

Zakir who owns a shop selling utensils and kitchen accessories in Loha Bazar in Old City said that copper and brass bottles, 'Tankis', 'kadhayis' etc are selling like hotcakes. "The price of copper water bottles has gone up from Rs 550 to 700 and of jugs from Rs 580 to Rs 700 a piece," he said.

Neelesh Agarwal of Sushil Traders, New Market said that copper vessels are considered better for storing water. "The sale of utensils made of copper had increased substantially between August and October last year," he said.

Neelima Sharma, a homemaker, said that she had come to the market to buy a copper jug and water bottle. "I have heard that it would strengthen the body and would help us fight bacteria and viruses," she said.

According to Ajay Mehta his grandmother always used to drink water stored in a copper vessel. "She is no more but years later, I am following her," he said.