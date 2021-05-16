Bhopal: Covid positivity rate falling in Madhya Pradesh, says chief minister

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The COVID-19 positivity rate in Madhya Pradesh has come down from 24 per cent earlier to 10.68 per cent now, with some districts showing less than five detections per 100 tests, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Sunday.

In a video clip released to media outlets, the CM claimed "we have been successful in containing the pandemic" as the positivity rate was "falling day by day".

On Saturday, MP reported 7,106 cases and 12,345 recoveries, and it was a good sign that the number of people getting discharged was higher than those being detected with the infection, Chouhan said.

He said a "kill corona" drive was underway in the rural parts of the state and asked people to participate in surveys that are being carried out as part of the initiative. Treatment is being offered free of cost, especially to the poor and the middle class, under the Mukhyamantri COVID Upchar Yojana, the CM added