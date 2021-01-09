Bhopal: Court orders murder charge against BSP MLA's hubby

BHOPAL: A court on Saturday ordered that BSP MLA from Patharia Ram Bai Parihar's husband be booked on murder charges. MLA's husband Govind Singh and 27 others were named as accused in the murder of BSP-turned Congressman Devendra Chourasia (54). Chourasia had joined the Congress on March 12, 2019 and was killed on March 15 in Hatta town of Damoh district. However, Govind Singh's name was later removed from the FIR.

The attack took place when Devendra had gone to his bituminous plant along with his brother. While Devendra died on the spot, his brother survived. Poll rivalry was cited as reason behind the attack. Later, an FIR was lodged against Govind Singh and his brother Chandu Singh along with Rambai's nephew Golu Singh, her brother Lokesh Singh, BJP leader and district panchayat president Shivcharan Patel's son Inrapal Patel, Amjad and others. Victim's family raised the issue of removal of Govind Singh's name from the FIR in the court following which the latter ordered that a case of murder be registered against him. Following court order, the MLA said that they would move the high court for removal of her husband's name from the FIR.