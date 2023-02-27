Bhopal: Court sentences youth to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bhopal District and Sessions Court on Monday awarded rigorous imprisonment (RI) of 10 years to Ravi Thapa for raping a minor girl.

Besides, seven years of RI has also been awarded under Section 363 of IPC. A case was registered under Section 376(2), 363 of IPC, 5L/6 of POCSO Act. Additional Sessions Judge Padma Jathav passed the order, according to public prosecution officers.

Special public prosecution officer Manoj Tripathi said that victim’s father had lodged a complaint at Kolar police station. As per report, the girl, a student class 9, met accused Ravi Thapa’s sister at a wedding. Sister introduced the girl to her brother Ravi Thapa. They remained in touch since then.

The victim received a message on December 13, 2018, to reach Swarna Jayanti Park. But she did not reply. When victim boarded the bus for school, Ravi Thapa sat on adjacent seat and told her to get down at the park. She refused.

However, Ravi Thapa managed to take her to bushes in Swarna Jayanti Park and outraged the modesty. Thereafter, accused threatened her.

Accused consistently made telephone calls. When her parents inquired, the girl told them the truth. Thapa told his parents that he made physical relation with victim and he wanted to marry her.

