Bhopal: Counting for by-polls starts at 8 AM on Tuesday

BHOPAL: Counting for by-elections to three state assembly constituencies and one Lok Sabha constituency will start at 8 AM on Tuesday. Winning candidates have been instructed not to take out any procession. They will be given certificate in presence of only two persons, said deputy CEO, Pramod Kumar Shukla. Counting will begin in the presence of central observers and returning officers in each constituency. As many as 340 officials have been pressed for counting in all constituencies. Reserve police force and paramilitary forces have been deployed at all places of counting.

According to officials, counting will be done in 22 rounds in Prithvipur Assembly, 23 in Raigaon and 30 rounds in Jobat Assembly. Counting for Prithvipur will be held in Govt Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad PG College in Niwari whereas that of Raigaon assembly will be held at Govt Excellence Higher Secondary School in Satna. Counting for Jobat assembly will be held in Govt College in Alirajpur. As far as Khandwa LS is concerned, counting will be done in government schools and colleges situated in its 8 Assembly constituencies. Separate halls have been allotted for counting of postal ballots. Overall 16 tables have been placed for counting of postal ballots in all constituencies including 2 each in Niwari and Satna, 4 in Alirajpur and 8 tables in Khandwa Lok Sabha. Additional police force and paramilitary forces have been deployed at all counting centres. In Niwari and Satna 1 team of central police force and 250 police personnel from district police have been deployed at the counting centre.

In Alirajpur 2.5 teams of central police force and 164 personnel from district police force have been deputed. For Khandwa lok sabha, more than 9 teams of central police force and 1811 police personnel from district police have been deployed at all 8 counting centers.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:22 PM IST