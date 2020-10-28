Bhopal: Corruption is like cancer which every Indian must strive to cure, says DSP Atul Hazela

BHOPAL: Corruption is like cancer every Indian must strive to cure, said Atul Hazela, Deputy Superintendent of Police (CBI) in a special lecture on ‘Eradication of Corruption and Clean Working Environment’ at the Rock Art meeting hall of Indira Gandhi Rashtriya Manav Sangrahalaya (IGRMS) Bhopal on Wednesday evening.

The museum organised the lecture under its activities of ‘Vigilance Awareness Week’.

He explained the necessary measures for vigilance and alertness in the workplace through power point presentation.

He said corruption is going to end only when people like us stand up and speak out against it. "Stricter punishments should be put in place to prevent corruption spreading at various levels in the society. Nowadays, the situation of corruption is that the person is caught in the case of bribery and is released only by paying bribes. Unless severe punishment is given for this crime, this disease will eat the entire country like a termite," he says.

"People have to develop honesty in themselves. The benefits of good conduct will have to be passed on to the next generation. Corruption is the biggest attack on our moral values. It can be eliminated only by spreading awareness among the people against corruption around the world," Hazela says.

Director of the museum Praveen Kumar Mishra said that people take everything from the society but do nothing for the society. Lack of knowledge of rules and regulations also promotes corruption, Mishra said.