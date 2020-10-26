Bhopal: Coronavirus casts a shadow over Dussehra festivities

BHOPAL: Dussehra celebrated on Monday evening under the shadow of the Covid -19 pandemic lacked the usual festivities and revelry in the state capital. Marking the triumph of good over evil, customary torching of effigies of the demon king Ravana along with Kumbhkarn and Meghnad was carried out at various places in the city.

With the authorities imposing a limit of maximum people for gatherings during festivals and strict measures to prevent COVID-19 infection, many people gave events a miss. The dussehra grounds that used to be hub of festivities, attracting commoners as well as dignitaries, wore a deserted look this time. Even the height of effigies were drastically reduced this time as the Ravan effigy measured 25 ft only, while last year, the demon king effigy was as high as 50ft.

traditionally, the Governor used to torch the effigies of the Ravana, Meghnad and Kumbhkaran at TT Nagar stadium, however, this year medical education minister Vishwas Sarang, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh and Kailash Mishra, PC Sharma marked their presence at the event. Singh applied tilak on the forehead of the artists who were in the get up of Lord Rama and Laxman.