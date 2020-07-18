Bhopal: Corona kills idol makers’ income, they say 'we’re reduced to penury'

BHOPAL: About 600 families of idol-makers in the city are faced with unemployment. The reason is government’s decision to ban public celebrations of Ganesh Utsav and Navratri to keep coronavirus at bay.

All the idol makers belong to Prajapati community and are dependent on idol making to run their households. During Ganesh Utsav and Navratri, deities’ idols are made at 200 different places in the city. Many of them have already crafted dozens of idols after receiving orders from Ganesh and Durga Utsav committees. With the government banning installation of idols at public places, they are in a dilemma.

Bharat Prajapati, 44, sounded depressed. “We will be ruined,” he told Free Press. Prajapati’s family has been making idols for past three generations. “60 idols are ready and I have already invested more than Rs 2.5 lakh,” he said.

Bharat’s family comprises his wife and four children. “We all have been working for the past four months. I have taken loan from my friends and relatives. I have no other skills. How will I survive?” he said.