Bhopal: Corn festival aims to boost farmers’ economic condition, says CM Kamal Nath

BHOPAL: Chief minister Kamal Nath said that after Soyabean, government organised Corn festival -2019 at Chhindwara to strengthen economy of farmers of state.

Inaugurating the expo at Chhindwara on Sunday Nath said that Chhindwara has become no-1 state in corn production in the country so government has organsied Corn festival.

MP Nakul Nath, agriculture minister Sachin Yadav and PHE Minister Sukhdev Panse and other were present.

Farmers from across the state reached Chhindwara on the day-1 of the 2-day Corn Festival started from Sunday. Session on interaction with the experts and scientist of maize crop were held in the festival. Information on measures to increase maize production, traditional and commercial use of maize and other uses were given to farmers by the agriculture scientist of the leading agriculture research institutes of the country.

Agriculture Scientists Dr. Khanorkar and Dr. Gulvir Singh Pawar provided information about hybrid seeds of maize and farming. They informed farmers about the farming of single cross hybrid seeds of maize. Dr. Khanorkar informed about the medicinal qualities of maize and its use in animal husbandry, textile and oil production. The regional Manager of National Seed Corporation Dr. Pawar gave information about the quality of seeds in maize production and its importance. He said that the high breed of maize is being produced and distributed continuously by the National Seed Corporation in the state and country.

Haryana’s Dr. Arun Kumar shared his experience about successful farming of maize with the farmers. He informed about the sweet-corn and baby-corn farming being done in Haryana. Farmers said that they have been taking maize crop successfully since many generations. The average farming of maize is economically beneficial. Despite excessive rainfall this year in Khandwa district, the production of maize crop was better than average.

Box—

// Women farmers’ success stories

Women farmer of Chhindwara, the leading district in the entire state in maize production also took part in the interaction.

Surti Dhurve, the woman farmer of Sahajpuri village, said that she is growing maize since the last 16 years.

She has taken maize production upto 45 quintal in 3 acres of land, which is higher than other crops.

Similarly, another woman farmer Sajni Uikey said that she is connected with maize farming since last 4-5 years. The maize production taken by her is growing continuously, she added.