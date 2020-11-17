Bhopal: Cops thrash man following dispute over turning car

A person was beaten up by policemen from Habibganj police station after a dispute on Monday evening. He received head injuries. However, the police refused to register a complaint when he reached police station. According to sources, complainant Anas Khan, his sister and wife were near Nutan College when the incident took place.

They said two traffic policemen assaulted Anas after a verbal dispute broke out between them over turning Khan’s car. The two policemen assaulted Anas and threatened him not to file complaint. The family later headed for Habibganj police station where police refused to register complaint.

The complainant shared a video and said the two cops blocked the road when he was turning his car. When he objected, the policemen thrashed him. SHO Habibganj Rakesh Shrivastav said the family had approached them as they had a dispute with the traffic police on road near Nutan College. But they did not file any complaint, he said.