Bhopal: Cops attacked while enforcing night curfew, accused hurl stones, utensils at them

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A team of police was attacked with stones when they had gone to enforce night curfew on Saturday night. Not only men but women also attacked police team. Three policemen received severe injuries in the attack. The accused also hurled stones and utensils at the police team.

The incident occurred at about 11.30 pm in Quazi camp area under Hanumanganj police station. The police team reached Al-Madina tea stall and asked the owner to down shutters. Enraged at this, owner entered into argument with them and threw a cup of hot tea on policemen.

The cops when tried to arrest the prime accused, the other staff and women in the house where the stall is located, gathered and pelted stones at police.

Hanumanganj station house officer Mahendra Singh Thakur said case has been registered against accused Zaheer Shef aka Adnan Ramzani, Imran, Danish, Sameer, Imran, Sajid, Salman, Savez, Ayub, Kallu, Nusrat, Uzma and Shahnoor.

Meanwhile, family has released a video where a woman and a minor girl are showing injuries inflicted upon them during police action. Four of accused have been arrested while others are on the run. “Among all the accused, five are habitual offenders,” Thakur said.