 Bhopal: Cooperatives employees Sangh stage protest at polytechnic square, demand regular service
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: Cooperatives employees Sangh stage protest at polytechnic square, demand regular service

Bhopal: Cooperatives employees Sangh stage protest at polytechnic square, demand regular service

BS Chouhan, general secretary of the Sangh informed that 11 members delegation went to CM House

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, April 07, 2023, 01:45 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Mashya Pradesh): A large number Cooperatives employees Sangh staged demonstration at Polytechnic square on Friday, demanding regular salary-based service.

BS Chouhan, general secretary of the Sangh informed that 11 members delegation went to CM House but as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was not available, they informed CM House officials about the demands.

Their main demands include that their current commission based service should be converted into salaries based and they should be entitled to monthly salaries, Chouhan added.

They complained that commission in Madhya Pradesh was extremely low compared to other states.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bhopal: Cooperatives employees Sangh stage protest at polytechnic square, demand regular service

Bhopal: Cooperatives employees Sangh stage protest at polytechnic square, demand regular service

Bhopal: CM backs Kailash Vijaywargiya's suggestion to conserve stepwells as a water resource over...

Bhopal: CM backs Kailash Vijaywargiya's suggestion to conserve stepwells as a water resource over...

MP: Septuagenarian rapes two minor sisters after luring them on promise of chocolates in Jabalpur,...

MP: Septuagenarian rapes two minor sisters after luring them on promise of chocolates in Jabalpur,...

Bhopal: 18-year-old dies, his friends critical after their speeding car hits divider, overturns on...

Bhopal: 18-year-old dies, his friends critical after their speeding car hits divider, overturns on...

Madhya Pradesh: Light rain likely in some districts in next 24 hours

Madhya Pradesh: Light rain likely in some districts in next 24 hours