Bhopal: Cooperatives employees Sangh stage protest at polytechnic square, demand regular service

Bhopal (Mashya Pradesh): A large number Cooperatives employees Sangh staged demonstration at Polytechnic square on Friday, demanding regular salary-based service.

BS Chouhan, general secretary of the Sangh informed that 11 members delegation went to CM House but as CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan was not available, they informed CM House officials about the demands.

Their main demands include that their current commission based service should be converted into salaries based and they should be entitled to monthly salaries, Chouhan added.

They complained that commission in Madhya Pradesh was extremely low compared to other states.