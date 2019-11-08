Bhopal: Convicted BJP MLA provides HC’s order copy to EC, Assembly officials

BHOPAL: Convicted BJP MLA from Pawai Prahlad Lodhi handed over the stay order from High Court to the officials of the state assembly secretariat and the election commission.

Lodhi went to these offices with a delegation of BJP leaders including Vijesh Lunawat, SS Uppal, Vikas Bondria and others, who demanded rollback of Lodhi’s disqualification from the House.

The party delegation in their letter to the officials of assembly secretariat iterated that High Court has stayed the order of special court on his conviction and sentence. “As per People’s Representative Act 1951, declaring Lodhi disqualified despite getting a stay on verdict is against law therefore it should be cancelled,” said the letter.

Later the delegation met the Election Commission officials and handed over a letter demanding cancellation of the process of holding Lodhi disqualified from the assembly.

Lodhi said that disqualifying him from the House was an effort for his political murder. “Special court had given me time up to December 12 for appeal besides giving me bail,” said Lodhi, talking to media on Friday.