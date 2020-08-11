Bhopal: Contractors pay cheque takes a hit as BMC battles revenue shortfall

BHOPAL: For the last two years Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has been dithering over clearing payments to contractors. As such the amount has now gone up to Rs 150 crore. On its part, the BMC blames falling revenue collection and lack of grant from government for the delay.

Owing to the delay in payment, contractors have stopped work in many wards resulting in broken roads.

The road to new landfill site Adampur chhawni too has been hit by the delay. Even projects announced by former Mayor Alok Sharma for renovation of crematoriums in Bhopal have hit the hurdle due to non-payment. Besides, payments roads in Karond and zone numbers 10, 11 and surrounding areas built under CM infra phase 1 and phase 2 too are yet to be released by the BMC officials.

The delay in payment has hit almost all departments, including water works, civil department, parks, health or any other. Several projects, including nullahs at Panchsheel Nagar, Nirala Nagar and Gomti colony, are still pending.

After a minor drowned in Panchsheel Nagar nullah in 2018, the BMC decided to build a wall around such nullahs. However, this project too has been hit by paucity of funds. The project of developing left-turns to prevent clogging at traffic signals too has met the same fate.