Bhopal: Two more Congress MLAs set to resign from the party

BHOPAL: Two more Congress legislators are raring to go to the BJP. Twenty-five law-makers have already left the Congress.

These two legislators have met the BJP leaders. The date to induct them into the party was also fixed. But the plan was put off, because many leaders of the ruling party tested positive for covid-19.

Once all the BJP leaders recuperate, those two Congress legislators may be inducted into the party.

The MLAs who are from Nimad and Malwa had been in contact with the BJP leaders before the fall of the Congress government. A few days ago, they met the BJP leaders again.

The BJP leaders discussed with these two legislators when three other Congress law-makers resigned from the party and from the membership of the House.

The plan to induct these legislators into the party went off the boil, because cooperatives minister Arvind Bhadauria was diagnosed with covid-19.

The matter is back. And the BJP is set to take a decision on those two Congress legislators after the Independence Day.

The Congress leaders know that a few more legislators may cross over to the BJP. The party leaders are holding discussion with those who may leave.

MPCC president Kamal Nath has deployed senior leaders to talk to the legislators.

Former minister Sajjan Singh Verma and former Speaker NP Prajapati are holding talks with those law-makers who may switch over to the BJP.

The Congress leaders included into the discussion the MLAs who might quit the party.

The Congress has received jolts one after another. If these two legislators leave, the party will get a shock before the by-elections.