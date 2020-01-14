Bhopal: Congress urges use of ballot paper in civic body polls

BHOPAL: Congress workers have urged the election commission to use ballot paper in the coming local body elections. A delegation led by party state vice presidents Chandra Prabash Shekhar, Rajiv Singh and Prakash Jain submitted a memorandum to state election commissioner on Tuesday. The election to urban local bodies- Nagar Parishad, Nagar Palika and Municipal corporation; Panchayat Raj elections are slated to be held in next few months. Shekhar, talking to media persons, said that the delegation urged the election commission to conduct the local body election using ballot paper. The credibility of electronic voting machines has been questioned in the assembly election as well as in Lok Sabha election and this has raised doubts in the minds of people regarding the EVMs, said Shekhar.