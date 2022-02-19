Bhopal: Congress slams name change from PEB to Karamchari Chayan Board

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has slammed the state government’s decision of changing name of Professional Examination Board to Madhya Pradesh Karamchari Chayan Board (Employee Selection Board). PCC Chief Kamal Nath has said that changing names of infamous Vyapam will not wash your sins.

“First the name of Vyapam was changed to Professional Examination Board and now changed again to MP Karamchari Chayan Board. It has now been put under control of General Administration Department from Technical Education Department,” said Kamal Nath.

Whatever Shivraj government does, but it cannot wash away the stains of infamous scam; people will not forget Vyapam scam where rights of lakhs of youth were compromised and the perpetrators are roaming freely, tweeted Nath.

Nath sniffs a scam again and said that it seems that state government is planning another scam by changing name of the body.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 19, 2022, 02:24 PM IST