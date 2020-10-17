Bhopal: Congress releases Vachan Patra; promises help to COVID-19 victims' kin

BHOPAL: The Congress on Saturday released a 52 point Vachan Patra for the by-elections. A separate Vachan Patra has been released for each Vidhan Sabha constituency.

While addressing the media during the event, former CM Kamal Nath said that the corona affected families will get Corona social security pension.

The ex-CM added that in the manifesto, 52 points are incorporated in which special provision are made for corona affected families.

The government will provide special social security pension-‘Corona social security pension’, scheme for the corona affected family. The state government will help one of the family member to set up the employment or self employment, if a family head dies due to corona.

The Congress will launch the programme in the state under the banner of ‘Godhan Seva Yojana’. Under the programme the Chhattisgarh government is purchasing the cow-dung in Rs 2 per kilogram.

Earlier with the objectives to make animal husbandry commercially profitable, to prevent open grazing by cattle, to solve the problem of stray animals on roads and for environment conservation, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has launched the ‘Godhan Nyay Yojana’ in the state.

What’s all in the manifesto?

The agriculture bill will not be implemented in the state.

Electricity bills will be charged on the basis of 100 units equal to Rs 100.

The social security pension was increased to Rs 600 from 300 as promised in the VP of 2018. Now it will increase to Rs 800 and will extended to Rs 1000 per month.

Women Empowerment

For marriage the government will going to again increase the amount for the ‘CM Kanyadan Yojana’ from Rs 28,000 to 51,000. The BJP government had stopped the amount of Rs 51,000.

A village women security committee and in cities Ward women security committees will be formed and self defence training will be provided.

The honorarium of ASHA and Aganwari workers will be increased.

For Youth

The government will bear the examination fee expense of the corona era.

In Gwalior Chambal region special steps will be taken to prepare youths for the army, security forces and in police examinations.

Gun licence will be given for the youths who wanted to become security guards.

Ban on Government services will be removed and the recruitment process will be started.

Industry business and employment

The party has decided to established the industries in the Gwalior Chambal region, a national and international meeting will be called to established the industries in the area.

On both the side of Chambal Express way, special industry zone will be established.

A loan of Rs 50,000 will be given to the small businessmen, street vendors and others.

For All

Anti mafia drive will be re-launched in the state.

Illegal sand mafia, will be charged, land mafia will be charged.

Right to water Act will be prepared.

Right to Home will be prepared.

Justice will be given to the Prajapati, Rajak, Dhobi and Sen community.

Keer, Meena, Pardhi will be incorporate in the tribal list.

Metro train facility will be brought in Gwalior.

For Government Employees

Problems of Atithi Sikchak, Guruji, Atithi Vidawan will be solved and jobs will be given accordingly.

Promotion pending cases will be solved.

DA and increment which was stopped by the BJP government will be given by the Congress.

The contractual of National Health Mission, Jan Swasthya Rakchak and demands of Mandi board employees will be resolved.