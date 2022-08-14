e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: Congress ready to launch freedom movement again, says Nath

The Congress leader raised various issues related to freedom of Press, freedom of Right to Information (RTI), freedom of investigation agencies and freedom from debt.

Sunday, August 14, 2022
Kamal Nath |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Freedom movement made India independent. Now, the Congress party is again ready to launch the freedom movement to save the country, said former chief minister Kamal Nath in his address delivered on the eve of Independence Day here on Sunday.

“Slavery starts with the debt, today farmers are dying, poor don’t have food to eat, tribals are killed, women are facing several problems and even those who had formed the government, they are not free to run their governments,” he added. He asked to stage a protest against the rights, which stand violated.

