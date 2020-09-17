Bhopal: Congress celebrates PM Narendra Modi’s birthday as National Unemployment Day

The Congress party workers celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday as National Unemployment Day on Thursday. Party MLA Arif Masood staged demonstration as beggars at Neelam Park while MLA Kunal Choudhary made pakodas in front of MPPCC office in the city.

Masood said he staged demonstration with 70 unemployed youths with their academic degrees. “PM Modi had promised to provide two crore employment every year to youths. Accordingly, 12 crore youths should had get employment. But crores of youths are jobless”, he claimed.

Choudhary said country’s youth feel cheated in the name of employment. “Crores of youths are waiting for employment opportunities but they are not even getting chance to earn daily bread,” he added. He said people have realised that their children are not getting employment because of Modi government’s bad economic policies.

The members of Youth Congress lead by general secretary Abhishek Shrivastava recited Sundar Kand paath to let the good sense prevail in BJP and Prime Minister so they can form policies that eradicate unemployment.