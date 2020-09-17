PM Modi thanks Shah Rukh Khan for the birthday wish, says 'IPL season would be keeping you quite busy'

Several Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and others on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebrities took to Twitter to wish the PM on his 70th birthday.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Wishing PM @narendramodi health and happiness on the occasion of his birthday! @PMOIndia"

Replying to the actor's tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Thanks @iamsrk. I am sure the IPL season would be keeping you quite busy now on."