PM Modi thanks Shah Rukh Khan for the birthday wish, says 'IPL season would be keeping you quite busy'

Several Bollywood celebrities like Anil Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Madhuri Dixit and others on Thursday extended birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The celebrities took to Twitter to wish the PM on his 70th birthday.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, "Wishing PM @narendramodi health and happiness on the occasion of his birthday! @PMOIndia"
Replying to the actor's tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Thanks @iamsrk. I am sure the IPL season would be keeping you quite busy now on."
The upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) is slated to be played from September 19-November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.
Salman Khan on the other hand marked the day by posting a picture of himself with the Prime Minister and wished him on the occasion.
"Wishing the honourable prime minister Mr Narendra Modi, a very happy birthday n many more to come @narendramodi," the superstar wrote along with the picture.
Expressing gratitude for the wish, PM Modi recalled his meeting with the 'Dabangg' actor and wrote: "Gratitude for the wishes @BeingSalmanKhan. Still recall our meeting during that Uttarayan.."
Scores of other Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Bhumi Pednekar, Kartik Aaryan, Aamir Khan and others wished the Prime Minister on his 70th birthday.
