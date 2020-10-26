Bhopal: Congress, BJP unable to gauge voter's mood in Dimni constituency

BHOPAL: The Dimni constituency is one of saffron fortresses situated in Chambal region from where turncoat Girraj Dandotia is contesting election on BJP ticket. The BJP and the Congress leaders are in a dilemma whether who will win the seat - the party or the candidate.

Dandotia crossed over from Congress party and joined BJP under leadership of Jyotiraditya Scindia along with 22 MLAs. Till date, 26 Congress MLAs have joined BJP.

Dimni constituency has favoured BJP so far. In last 10 assembly elections since 1977, BJP won seven times. Janta Party had won the election in 1977. Congress won twice - in 1993 and 2018. To give challenge to Dandotia, the Congress party has given ticket to Ravindra Singh Tomar.

Tomar too has changed parties while giving challenge to political parties. He had contested the election from BSP and Congress tickets.

In 2013 assembly election, Tomar had contested on Congress ticket and had lost election with margin of 21,06 votes. In 2008 assembly election, Tomar lost by 265 votes to BJP candidate. He had contested the election on the BSP ticket. In the election, he was runner up and Congress candidate Girraj Dandotia stood at third position.

The Congress is hopeful that people will vote for Congress candidate in place of party hopper Dandotia. The BSP is equally hopeful. In 2013, Balveer Singh Dandotiya of BSP won the seat by a margin of 2,106 votes (1.69%). Balveer Singh Dandotiya secured 35.78% of total votes polled.

The BSP has given ticket to Rajendra Singh Kansana.

In 2008 assembly election, BJP obtained 24,521 votes. In 2013, party got 44,718 votes and won the election. In 2018, the party candidate got 14,456 votes. The BSP is contesting election on all 28 seats and giving challenge to Congress and BJP.