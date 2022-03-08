Bhopal: Conduct departmental inquiry against Indore police staff, MPHRC to state government

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has asked state government to institute departmental enquiry against former jail official of Indore and Lasudia police station staff. The commission has asked to submit report within a month. The commission has asked the state government to pay Rs 50,000 to each as a relief amount.

On June 18, 2019, Sher Singh along with other person was going in a car, which rammed into the vehicle of the then jailer Lalit Dixit. This led to dispute and jailer called Lasudia police station incharge and both were taken to police station.

They were kept in lock-up without crime and a fake FIR was registered under Section 151 of IPC and were sent to jail on June 19. It is alleged that the jailer beat them in jail. Not only this, their beard and hair were trimmed despite the fact they were Sikhs.

On June 20, they received bail and after coming out from the jail, Sher Singh fell ill and was admitted in MYH hospital in Indore.

The commission has asked to institute departmental inquiry against jailer under Sections 671,672 and 395 (3) of IPC for cutting hair and beard, beating under trial.

Commission has also asked to institute departmental inquiry against the then police station incharge Santosh Dudhi for registering fake FIR against the two and also against three constables Kamlesh Mishra, Parsuram and Nitesh Rai. It also asked to establish CCTV cameras in all police stations and preserve CCTV data for 18 months.

ALSO READ Bhopal: Newspaper owner Pyare Miyan gets life imprisonment for raping minor girls

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 12:04 AM IST