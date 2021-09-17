Bhopal: Compositions from Bhakti Kaal presented under Gamak

BHOPAL: Rachna Sharma Pauranik and her troupe presented devotional songs of saints Surdas, Tulsidas and Mirabai at a concert, Sahitya Ka Swarnim Yug: Bhakti Kaal, on Friday evening.

The troupe from Indore presented 16th century poet Surdas’s couplet ‘Prabhu mere avgun chit na dharo…’ It was followed by Mirabai’s ‘Baso more nainan mein Nandlal…’ and Tulsidas’s ‘Ram charan sukhdai…’ They began with hymns sung to praise Lord Ganesha.

Besides, poets recited Malwi verses under Rachna Path programme. Shiv Chaurasia from Ujjain, Ashok Nagar from Shajapur, Hemant Shrimal from Ujjain and Narhari Patel from Indore presented Mawi songs and poems.

Madhya Pradesh Sahitya Akademi organised one-hour online concert under Gamak. It was streamed on YouTube channel of culture department -https://youtu.be/cwDXeB6P7w4 and https://youtu.be/bEe_ZZukdC8.

ALSO READ Adopt python for Rs 800, tiger for Rs 17000 per month at Bhopal Van Vihar

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 11:11 PM IST