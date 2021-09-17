Adopt python for Rs 800, tiger for Rs 17000 per month at Bhopal Van Vihar

BHOPAL: It’s a golden chance for animal lovers. If you want to adopt animals of the Van Vihar National Park, then you can contact the management and choose your animal. One can adopt the animal for one month, one quarter, half year or at annual basis.

Tiger or lion can be adopted for Rs 17,000 per month or Rs 50,000 for three months, Rs 1 lakh for 6 months or Rs 2 lakh for one year. These two animals fall into the most expensive category.

In the lowest expenses category, python could be adopted in as much as Rs 800 per month or Rs 2300 for three months, Rs 4500 for six months and Rs 8000 for a year.

The adoption scheme started in Van Vihar from 1 January 2009. Any individual or an institution can adopt the animals mentioned below.

Overall 78 animals had been adopted by individuals and institutions since the inception of the scheme.

People who adopt animals get relaxation in income tax under 80 G. Moreover, they also get free pass to Van Vihar worth 10% of the amount donated.

Name of the adopter (person/institute) is displayed at the animal display center for the stipulated time.

Animal - 1 year - 6 months - 3 months - 1 month

Tiger - 200,000 - 100,000 - 50,000 - 17,000

Lion - 200,000 - 100,000 - 50,000 - 17,000

Leopard - 100,000 - 50,000 - 25,000 - 9000

Bear - 100,000 - 50,000 - 25,000 - 9000

Hyena -36,000 - 19,000 - 10,000 - 4000

Jackal - 30,000 - 16,000 - 9000 - 3500

Alligator - 36,000 - 19,000 - 10,000 - 4000

Crocodile - 50,000 - 26,000 - 14,000 - 5000

Python - 8000 - 4500 - 2300 - 800

Published on: Friday, September 17, 2021, 10:37 PM IST